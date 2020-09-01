1/1
Charles Winton Jr.- departed this life on August 25, 2020. Charles was a Faithful member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church until he became ill. He was a WWII Army Veteran, and he was retired from Cherokee Country Club and the University of Tennessee after many years of dedicated services. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles (Pauline) Winton, Brother Whitley Winton, Sisters Dorothy James and Gladys Winton, Daughter Cynthia Freeman, 5 nephews and 1 niece. He is survived by His Sister, Frances Wiley, Devoted nephews, Leroy Watts and Clifford Clark, Devoted Niece Denise Tucker and a Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 11:30-12 noon with the Service to follow at 12-Noon at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, 2101 Ault Rd., with Rev. Craig Toney officiating. The final resting place will be at The East TN Veteran Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, at 2 p.m. immediately following the Service. Mr. Winton will lie in state at the Unity Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 12-5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19, the family respectfully requests for the safety of everyone that masks me worn and social distancing be practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
