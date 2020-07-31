Charlesena (Charlie) Smith
Charlesena (Charlie) Smith 83, of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Charlesena was born, July 24, 1937 in Chattanooga, TN .
Charlesena was preceded in death by husband, Nathaniel Smith Sr; son, Joshua J. Rogers Smith; parents, Margaret Campbell and Charles Stephens; brother, CW (Lois) Callier; aunt, Alma Mayhorn; brother in law, Oscar Smith.
Charlesena is survived by sons, Nathaniel (Jasmine) Smith, Jr., Knoxville, TN, Michael Shawn (Shana) Smith of Nashville, TN; daughter, Latonya N. Rogers Smith of Knoxville, TN; 6 grandchildren; devoted sister and best friend, Alfreda Smith of Knoxville, TN; sister, Karen Herman of Knoxville, TN; sister, Denise Herman of Knoxville, TN.
Charlesena will be missed dearly by her nieces and nephews as well as a multitude of other close family and friends. Open Visitation will be held at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary, Saturday August 1, 2020 at 1:00PM.
The family will also receive friends, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 6:30pm-7:00pm; 7:00pm for Celebration of Life service at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary with Rev. Rick Rice officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com