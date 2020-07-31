Charlesena (Charlie) SmithCharlesena (Charlie) Smith 83, of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Charlesena was born, July 24, 1937 in Chattanooga, TN .Charlesena was preceded in death by husband, Nathaniel Smith Sr; son, Joshua J. Rogers Smith; parents, Margaret Campbell and Charles Stephens; brother, CW (Lois) Callier; aunt, Alma Mayhorn; brother in law, Oscar Smith.Charlesena is survived by sons, Nathaniel (Jasmine) Smith, Jr., Knoxville, TN, Michael Shawn (Shana) Smith of Nashville, TN; daughter, Latonya N. Rogers Smith of Knoxville, TN; 6 grandchildren; devoted sister and best friend, Alfreda Smith of Knoxville, TN; sister, Karen Herman of Knoxville, TN; sister, Denise Herman of Knoxville, TN.Charlesena will be missed dearly by her nieces and nephews as well as a multitude of other close family and friends. Open Visitation will be held at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary, Saturday August 1, 2020 at 1:00PM.The family will also receive friends, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 6:30pm-7:00pm; 7:00pm for Celebration of Life service at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary with Rev. Rick Rice officiating.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY