Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM
Washington Pike Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Washington Pike Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Charlie Gresham Obituary
Charlie Gresham

Knoxville - Charlie "Smilin' Charlie" Gresham, age 83, passed away August 27, 2019. He was a veteran and served as a firefighter for the United States Navy. He was also owner of Davis Motor Company. He is preceded in death by wife Wanda Gresham, parents Willie & Bonnie Gresham and several brothers & sisters. He is survived by son Chris Gresham and dog Trevor. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Washington Pike Presbyterian Church Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service, Rev. Eddie Myers of Sonlight Baptist Church officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
