Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Interment
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Corum Cemetery
Charlotte Ann (Walker) Corum


1960 - 2019
Maynardville - Charlotte Ann (Walker) Corum, 59 of Maynardville, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:23pm. Preceded in death by father Robert E. Walker Sr. and father-in-law Melvin Corum. Survived by husband Greg; daughter and husband Tiffany and Jason Thompson; sons Robbie and wife Gail and Billy Corum; step-son Nathan Corum; grandson, the light of her eye, Adam; mother Ruth P. Walker; sister Lisa and husband Marty Baker; brothers Robert Jr and wife Mitzi, Terry and wife Coleen, and Bill Walker; mother-in-law Anita Corum; sister-in-law Katrina and husband Johnny Smith; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow. Rev. James Dotson and Rev. Tony White will officiate. Family and friends will meet 10:15am Friday, October 4, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Corum Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
