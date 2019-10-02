|
Charlotte Ann (Walker) Corum
Maynardville - Charlotte Ann (Walker) Corum, 59 of Maynardville, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:23pm. Preceded in death by father Robert E. Walker Sr. and father-in-law Melvin Corum. Survived by husband Greg; daughter and husband Tiffany and Jason Thompson; sons Robbie and wife Gail and Billy Corum; step-son Nathan Corum; grandson, the light of her eye, Adam; mother Ruth P. Walker; sister Lisa and husband Marty Baker; brothers Robert Jr and wife Mitzi, Terry and wife Coleen, and Bill Walker; mother-in-law Anita Corum; sister-in-law Katrina and husband Johnny Smith; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow. Rev. James Dotson and Rev. Tony White will officiate. Family and friends will meet 10:15am Friday, October 4, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Corum Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019