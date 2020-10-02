Charlotte Ann Dupes
Knoxville - Charlotte Cruze Dupes 90 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Friday October 2, 2020. She was a member of Meridian Baptist Church for 55 years and taught a children's Sunday School class. Charlotte worked for the Knoxville school system for over 30 years as a elementary school clerk. A loving wife for 60 years, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by husband, William A. Dupes; parents, Charles and Maude Cruze. Charlotte is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, David (Barbara) Dupes and Alan (Wendy) Dupes; grandchildren, Erin and Adam Dupes. The family will have a call at convenience Sunday October 4, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Family and friends will meet Monday October 5, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service. Rev Dana Fachman officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com