Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
212 North Tulane Avenue
Oak Ridge, TN
More Obituaries for Charlotte Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ann Johnson


1937 - 2019
Charlotte Ann Johnson Obituary
Charlotte Ann Johnson

Oak Ridge - Charlotte Ann Johnson, age 82 of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born June 23, 1937 in Harriman, TN. Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend and was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jesse Cliff Burns, mother, Mary Ethel Burns, and brother, James Sewell Burns. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ray Lee Johnson, Jr.; children, Mary Heath Johnson and her spouse, Pat Gonser, Kelly Gail Johnson, Charlotte Johnson Moore and James Benjamin Johnson and his wife, Jennifer Dillard Johnson; grandchildren, James Lee Abbott, Robert Benjamin Abbott, James Benjamin Johnson, Jr., William Daniel Johnson and Christopher Isaac Johnson; special friend, Tiffany Moses and numerous family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all.

A Celebration of Ann's Life will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, in Oak Ridge, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 6:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's memory to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 212 North Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
