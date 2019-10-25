|
Charlotte Ann Rackley
Knoxville -
Charlotte Ann Rackley, 85, currently of Morgantown, WV, and formerly of Knoxville and Chattanooga, TN, passed away Wednesday morning, October 23, 2019 at Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown. Born December 18, 1933 in Chattanooga, she was a daughter of the late Frank John and Clara Rose Roth.
She is survived by her son, Russell Jay Rackley and wife Angelia Bradford of Morgantown; granddaughters Emily Ann and Ashley Marie Rackley of Morgantown; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.E. Rackley, and her siblings Frank John Roth, Jr., George Sterling Roth and Nickie Emil Roth.
Charlotte graduated from Chattanooga High School and Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, GA. She taught Elementary Education in Atlanta for several years, and then along with her husband owned and operated the Picture Frame Barn in Knoxville for some 20 years, finally retiring from this business in 1988.
She loved to care for all living things, particularly animals and flowers and she worked in the Habit Program for 10yr. She played competitive tennis for 17 years, playing in Knoxville and across the South and served as team captain leading to runner-up in national championship in Tucson, AZ in 1994.
Her best friend for over 30 years was Dale J. Rivers. And, Charlotte and Jay were very grateful for the 10 years they spent with Lauren and Kristen Romano of Birmingham, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or through their website, https://humanesocietytennessee.org.
A service honoring her life and legacy will be held Nov. 2, 11am, at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN. Condolences may be left at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019