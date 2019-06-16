|
|
Charlotte Bell, age 77, went to her heavenly home June 13, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Charlotte loved life and lived it to her fullest potential. Preceded by parents Herbert and Lucy Graves; brothers, Bud, J.C., Vincent, Elery and Harold Graves; sisters Naomi Demarcus, Barbara Hutchison, Deane Pointer, and Rubylee Fielden. Cherishing her memory are husband Willie "Buddy" Bell; daughters Jane Ford (Michael) and Traci Smiley (Gene); grandchildren Santana White, Brooke Phibbs, Ragan Powers, Lakin Ford, Taylor Smiley, and Peyton Smiley; two great-grandchildren Jack Phibbs and Raylan Powers; sisters Carolyn Fielden and Sharon Hale; as well as nieces, nephews and friends. Receiving of friends will be 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with service to follow at 8:00pm, Rev. Doug Fielden officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 16 to June 17, 2019