Charlotte Boyd Cade
Bloomfield, NJ - Cade, Charlotte Boyd of Bloomfield, NJ, formerly of Knoxville, TN departed this life peacefully January 24, 2020 at her home. Preceded in her transitioning : father Charles Boyd, Jr. and mother Dorothy Boyd Blue, nephew Joel Washington, Sr., and sister Lenora B. Mullins. Survivors: Husband Rev. Henry Cade, devoted daughter Charyn H. Cade, sister and brother-in-law Jamesena (Lawrence) Washington, nephew Mark Washington. Longtime devoted friend Genevieve ("Sis") Hardy. Many other relatives and friends. Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 visitation from 9am-11am. with service to follow at Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , Woody's Funeral Service, 163 Oakwood Ave., Orange, NJ in charge of local arrangements. Notice courtesy of Unity Mortuary, 1425 McCalla Ave., Knoxville, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020