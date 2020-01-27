Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Cade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Boyd Cade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Boyd Cade Obituary
Charlotte Boyd Cade

Bloomfield, NJ - Cade, Charlotte Boyd of Bloomfield, NJ, formerly of Knoxville, TN departed this life peacefully January 24, 2020 at her home. Preceded in her transitioning : father Charles Boyd, Jr. and mother Dorothy Boyd Blue, nephew Joel Washington, Sr., and sister Lenora B. Mullins. Survivors: Husband Rev. Henry Cade, devoted daughter Charyn H. Cade, sister and brother-in-law Jamesena (Lawrence) Washington, nephew Mark Washington. Longtime devoted friend Genevieve ("Sis") Hardy. Many other relatives and friends. Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 visitation from 9am-11am. with service to follow at Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , Woody's Funeral Service, 163 Oakwood Ave., Orange, NJ in charge of local arrangements. Notice courtesy of Unity Mortuary, 1425 McCalla Ave., Knoxville, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -