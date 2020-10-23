Charlotte Caldonia Austin Hoffman



Charlotte Caldonia Austin Hoffman, passed away peacefully on her 85th birthday on October 21, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1935 in Knoxville, TN to her late parents Charles & Martha Austin.



Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Karl Allen Hoffman, her brother Jerry Austin and her oldest daughter, Teresa Lyn Hoffman.



She is survived by her sons Wayne Hoffman, John Hoffman, Charles Hoffman and daughter Jennifer Hoffman Hawkins, as well as daughter-in-law Jill Hoffman, son-in-law Michael Hawkins, 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara Holmes and Joan Griffith.



Per her request, no public service will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store