Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Charlotte Cates Howell Obituary
Charlotte Cates Howell

Lenoir City - Charlotte Cates Howell - age 76 of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning, January 19, 2020. Charlotte was a retired Registered Nurse. She and her husband, David loved to travel in their motor home across the United States.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Westmoreland and David Howell; parents, Roy and Ruby Ward Cates. Survived by her cousins: Lynda (Buddy) Smith, Elaine (Dennis) Townsend, Pat (Gary) Kaman, Chris Kaman; cousins and special caregivers, Ashley (Clifton) Moore.

Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
