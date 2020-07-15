Charlotte Howard
Loudon - Charlotte Grace (Watson) Howard, age 87 of Loudon, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 14th, 2020. Born to the late John Lewis and Julia Floy (Stout) Watson. Charlotte was a graduate of Loudon High School. Truly a woman before her time, she had desires for certain goals that were denied her because she was a "girl"; however she did not let that stop her. Formally trained in music to play the accordion, she went on to teach herself to play the piano as well as several stringed and brass instruments. As a talented seamstress she taught her granddaughters to sew on her sewing machine. She enjoyed being in the outdoors and liked to quote poetry such as "Trees" by Joyce Kilmer. To her son's surprise, she loved to tinker on small engines. But what made her the happiest was when she was worshipping and testifying about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was bold in her witness and even had her own prison ministry for a while. She was a longtime member of Corinth Baptist Church and enjoyed worshipping there. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Harold Howard; siblings, Herman Allen Watson, Elizabeth Ruth "Betty" Hooker, an infant brother and Henry "Bubba" Watson, who was killed in the Korean Conflict. She is survived by her son and daughter in-law, Joe and Cheryl Howard, Loudon; daughter, Ann Howard Mattei, Elkhart, IN; grandchildren, Heather, Nick and Leah Howard, Loudon; great grandson, Watson Lee; brother, Phillip Watson, Knoxville; sister, Mary Louise Terry, Seattle, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. Services honoring and remembering Charlotte Howard will be held 10:30 AM Friday, July 17th in Corinth Cemetery with Mr. Gene Miles officiating. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Missions Fund of the Corinth Baptist Church, 6100 Corinth Church Rd. Loudon, TN 37774. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, July 16th at McGill Click Chapel. Please wear your mask and respect social distancing. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon, TN 37774. www.mcgillclick.com