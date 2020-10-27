Charlotte J. Long Landreth
Knoxville - Charlotte J. Long Landreth, age 77 of Knoxville passed away on October 26, 2020. She was a native of Anderson County and a longtime member of Mt Pleasant Baptist Church. She retired from the University of Tennessee after 32 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Lorene Long, husband Larry Landreth and brother Dwight Long. Survived by sister Connie (Jerry) Harmon, sister-in-law Gail Long, children: Tim (Joan) Snoderly, Ginger Sills (Steven Vest) and Jeff Snoderly; grandchildren: Eric (Ally) Snoderly, Hunter (Bailey) Snoderly, Morgan Sills (Jon Lawson), Bryson Snoderly and Laini Snoderly; great-grandchildren: Skylar Jackson, Colton Snoderly, Logan Snoderly and Lincoln Little; special nieces and nephews: Roger (Heather) Long, Tyler (Che) Harmon, Tiffany (Kris) Monger, Michael Mathis, Micah Bradley, Mila Harmon, Corbin Monger, and Cole Monger. Her children would like to thank moms best friend Betty Cummings for always being there. There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery (Hickory Valley) with Minister Tom Aiken, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation. Condolences for the family may be left at www.mynattfh.com