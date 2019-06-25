Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Charlotte Larue Strohm Obituary
Charlotte Larue Strohm

Knoxville - Charlotte LaRue Strohm - age 74, of Knoxville passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend to many people. She had a love for everyone she encountered, always wanting to care for them all. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her children, Myrna (Michael) Fawbush, Ruth Strohm, Helen (Dean) Phillips, and Earl (Amy) Strohm III; grandchildren, Kala Fawbush, Alex Fawbush, Rayna Ord, and Jessica Phillips; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Brown and Jackson Phillips; and also, a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a memorial service at 7:00 PM. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019
