Charlotte Lawson Bright
Knoxville - On Saturday, August 29, 2020, heaven gained a perfect ANGEL when Charlotte Lawson Bright, age 75 of Knoxville, passed away. She was very well loved by her husband, kids, and grandkids and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Survivors: Husband of 58 Years: Bobby Bright Daughter: Tammy England and husband Jimmy Son: Steve Bright and wife Deana Grandsons: Casey, Josh, Dee, Derek and Stevie Great-grandsons: Jacob, Bentley, Tatum, Maverick, and Conner Funeral service 7 PM Tuesday at Atchley's Seymour Chapel, with Rev. Jonathon Clabough officiating. Graveside service 12 PM Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-6:30 PM Tuesday at Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. 37865 (865)577-2807. Masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com