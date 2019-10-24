|
Charlotte Lee Trotter Fox
Pigeon Forge - Charlotte Lee Trotter Fox, age 92 of Pigeon Forge passed away Wednesday October 23, 2019. She was a lifetime member of Middle Creek United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Fox, Jr.; parents, William P. and Nellie Reno Trotter. Charlotte is survived by her sons, Lee Fox and wife Robin, Bill Fox and wife Betty Gail; daughter Angela Fox Johnson and husband Mikey; grandchildren, Justin Fox, Drew Fox (Jamie), Oakley Fox, Colby Johnson, Lauren Johnson; great-grandchild, Grey Fox; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Jeanne Fox Rawlings and husband L.P. Rawlings. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Charlotte's caregivers, Brandy, Darlene, Savanna, Shalonda. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Middle Creek Cemetery Association, 1830 Middle Creek Rd., Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 or Middle Creek United Methodist Church, 1828 Middle Creek Rd., Pigeon Forge, TN 37863. The family will receive friends 2 PM - 4 PM Saturday in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 4 PM with Rev. Glenn Metts officiating. Interment 2 PM Sunday in Middle Creek cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019