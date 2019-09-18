Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
3500 Tazewell Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Cockrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Marie Cockrum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Marie Cockrum Obituary
Charlotte Marie Cockrum

Knoxville - CHARLOTTE MARIE COCKRUM (69) died on Monday, September 16, 2019. Charlotte graduated from Powell High School and lived most of her life in Knoxville. In recent years she was the primary caretaker to both of her parents through the final years of their lives. Charlotte was an avid reader, loved sharing spiritual quotations with her friends and family and was an active member of the First Baptist Church Television Congregation. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Howard Cockrum and is survived by her sister Carolyn, her brother Roy, her nephews Matthew and Andrew, Andrew's wife Ashley and her great-nieces Clara and Emilia. Donations in Charlotte's memory may be made to First Baptist Church Knoxville, Television Ministry, 510 W Main St., Knoxville, TN 37902, or to Thistle Farms, 5122 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209. At Charlotte's request, a simple Graveside Service for close friends and family will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37918, on Thursday, September 19th at 3:00 PM. Ministers from First Baptist Church Knoxville will preside. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now