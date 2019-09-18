|
Charlotte Marie Cockrum
Knoxville - CHARLOTTE MARIE COCKRUM (69) died on Monday, September 16, 2019. Charlotte graduated from Powell High School and lived most of her life in Knoxville. In recent years she was the primary caretaker to both of her parents through the final years of their lives. Charlotte was an avid reader, loved sharing spiritual quotations with her friends and family and was an active member of the First Baptist Church Television Congregation. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Howard Cockrum and is survived by her sister Carolyn, her brother Roy, her nephews Matthew and Andrew, Andrew's wife Ashley and her great-nieces Clara and Emilia. Donations in Charlotte's memory may be made to First Baptist Church Knoxville, Television Ministry, 510 W Main St., Knoxville, TN 37902, or to Thistle Farms, 5122 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209. At Charlotte's request, a simple Graveside Service for close friends and family will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37918, on Thursday, September 19th at 3:00 PM. Ministers from First Baptist Church Knoxville will preside. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019