Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte McIntruff

Charlotte McIntruff Obituary
Charlotte McIntruff

Knoxville - Charlotte McInturff, age 86, passed away December 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents John & Lena Welch, husband Walter Leon McInturff, sister Gearl Long, and brother-in-law Bill Long. Survivors include sons Craig McInturff, Jeff McInturff and wife Sherry, and Brian McInturff and wife Janet, daughter Cynthia Webb and husband Keith, grandchildren David Coker and wife Tanya and Ashley McInturff, great grandchild Shea Coker, nieces Robin Edwards and husband Larry and Vicki Gregory. The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Tuesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Wednesday at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Washburn, TN for graveside services at 11 am with Rev. Toby Everett officiating. Online Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
