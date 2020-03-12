Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Providence Baptist Church
Loudon, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
New Providence Baptist Church
Loudon, TN
View Map
Charlotte Rose White Obituary
Charlotte Rose White

Lenoir City - Charlotte Rose White age 53 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly on March 8, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church Lenoir City. Charlotte was a talented Barista working at several local coffee shops. She was preceded in death by her sister, Candy Kirkland, and grandparents, Archie and June White, Luke and Florence Dailey. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mazie and John Suhocki of Portland, OR; son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Mikayla Perkey of Lenoir City; parents, Ronnie and Joyce White of Strawberry Plains; brother and sister-in-law, Jim "Butch" and Heather White of Navarre, FL; brother-in-law, Jack Kirkland of Strawberry Plains; nephews, Cameron Kirkland, Caleb Kirkland and Dylan White; several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14th at New Providence Baptist Church in Loudon. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
