Charlotte West
Knoxville - Charlotte Holly Stork West - age 76 passed away on September 28, 2019, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Charlotte West was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Maxwell (Max) and Marie Hollingsworth Stork. Charlotte West is survived by two children, Brent Allen West, of Caryville, Tennessee, and Holly Amanda West, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and one grandchild, Ashton Dru Whaley, of Denver, Colorado; along with many other close friends and family. Charlotte West was the only child of Max and Marie Stork and was born on February 6, 1943, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She graduated from Central High School in 1961 and attended the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. She was married to Homer Morgan West in 1963, and they adopted Brent West in 1970 and Holly West in 1973. They were divorced in 1980. Throughout her professional career, Charlotte West worked for the Knoxville Utilities Board, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and in 1988, she became employed with the Knoxville Metropolitan Planning Commission until her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed music throughout her life, having played the flute at Central High School and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. She joined the Knoxville Community Band in 1986 and enjoyed playing in concerts at the World's Fair Park, the Tennessee Theater, the Clayton Center, as well as other venues in Knoxville. Charlotte West was a longtime member of the Fountain City United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Chapel of Bridges Funeral Home. Her service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Tom Ballard officiating. The burial service will be on 9:00 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
