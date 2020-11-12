1/1
Charlsie Spencer Wright
Charlsie Spencer Wright

Blount County - Charlsie Spencer Wright age 90 of Blount County passed away November 10, 2020. She was a member Unitia Free Holiness Church where she played the piano and taught children's Sunday school. Charlsie had a 40 year career at ALCOA (Aluminum Company of America). Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Wright; parents, Hester Louise and Thomas Carl Spencer; brothers, Kenneth Ross Spencer, Raymond Arthur Spencer and Donald Endsley Spencer, and sister, Barbara Spencer Morton. She is survived by her sisters: Gene Spencer Roberts, Clara Spencer Dunlap, Vivian Spencer Cloninger, Sharon Spencer McKamey, and Betty Spencer Salada; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13th at Friends Meeting House Cemetery for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Friends Meeting House Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
