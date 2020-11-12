Charlsie Spencer Wright
Blount County - Charlsie Spencer Wright age 90 of Blount County passed away November 10, 2020. She was a member Unitia Free Holiness Church where she played the piano and taught children's Sunday school. Charlsie had a 40 year career at ALCOA (Aluminum Company of America). Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Wright; parents, Hester Louise and Thomas Carl Spencer; brothers, Kenneth Ross Spencer, Raymond Arthur Spencer and Donald Endsley Spencer, and sister, Barbara Spencer Morton. She is survived by her sisters: Gene Spencer Roberts, Clara Spencer Dunlap, Vivian Spencer Cloninger, Sharon Spencer McKamey, and Betty Spencer Salada; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13th at Friends Meeting House Cemetery for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com