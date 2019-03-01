|
|
Chastity Ann Gregory Leach
Knoxville, TN
Chastity Ann Gregory Leach age 46 of Knoxville, passed away February 27, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. She was a member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by grandparents, Jean and Doyle Shipwash and Eli and Louise Gregory; aunt, Barbara Coker. Survived by
children, Kallie and Adian Leach;
mother and step-father, Julia and Scott Miller; father, Eli Gregory;
brother, Chad Gregory; sister, Ashley (Clint) Martin; niece and nephew, Tracey and Trent Martin. The family will receives 6-7 pm Saturday at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church, 7753 Oak Ridge Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37931 with a celebration of life to follow at 7 pm. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019