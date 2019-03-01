Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Chastity Leach
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church
7753 Oak Ridge Hwy
Knoxville, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church
Chastity Ann Gregory Leach


1973 - 2019
Chastity Ann Gregory Leach Obituary
Chastity Ann Gregory Leach

Knoxville, TN

Chastity Ann Gregory Leach age 46 of Knoxville, passed away February 27, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. She was a member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by grandparents, Jean and Doyle Shipwash and Eli and Louise Gregory; aunt, Barbara Coker. Survived by

children, Kallie and Adian Leach;

mother and step-father, Julia and Scott Miller; father, Eli Gregory;

brother, Chad Gregory; sister, Ashley (Clint) Martin; niece and nephew, Tracey and Trent Martin. The family will receives 6-7 pm Saturday at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church, 7753 Oak Ridge Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37931 with a celebration of life to follow at 7 pm. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
