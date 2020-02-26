|
Chelene Spears Womac
Lenoir City - Chelene Spears Womac - age 74 of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church Concord and retired from CVS Warehouse.
Chelene was preceded in death by her husband, Troy; parents, Rev. George Spears and Hazel Brown Spears; brothers, Greg Spears and Rick Spears.
She is survived by her children: Jeff (Cindee) Womac, Stacie (Michael) Johnson, and Jeremy Womac; grandchildren: Kyra and Breanna Womac White (James), Kaitlyn and Dylan Johnson; great grandchildren, Annabelle Johnson and Elijah White; sister, Diane Vance; sister-in-law, Kathleen Spears; aunts, Eleanor Spears and Beverly Spears along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday at Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28th and proceed to the Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services at 3 p.m. Rev. Eddie Click will officiate. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020