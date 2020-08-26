1/1
Chelsea Ridings
1992 - 2020
Chelsea Ridings

Knoxville - Chelsea E. Ridings, age 28 passed away on August 11, 2020 at her home. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend who has touched the lives of many people and will be forever missed. Chelsea was born on May 20, 1992 at UT Hospital. She was a 2010 graduate of Powell High School. Chelsea enjoyed her work helping others as a CNA at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. There she was loved and appreciated by her patients and co-workers. Chelsea had planned to continue her education next year to become an RN. She is survived by her 3 sons, Brody, Benson and Beckham; mother, Gina Sabatino Lafollette; father, Michael Lafollette and his wife, Donna; sisters, Katlyn Maschak and husband, Michael; Sarah Kochenderfer and husband, Dan; nieces, Sophia, Nina, Ella, Abbie and Grace; as well as many friends and co-workers. Family will receive friends on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Living Waters Missionary Baptist Church, 3315 E Emory Road Knoxville, TN 37938, from 6:30 - 7:30 PM with memorial to follow. Those who wish to speak can, followed by a prayer. If you aren't welcome you will be escorted out. This is a celebration of Chelsea Ridings life, so please dress casual and festive. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Chelsea's name to the women's abuse shelter of your choice. Thank you, we are looking forward to seeing each of you.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Living Waters Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
