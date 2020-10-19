Chelsie Arlene Hill
Knoxville - Chelsie Arlene Hill was born on February 14, 1993. She passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Chelsie graduated from West High School in 2011.
Chelsie is preceded in death by her grandfather, Glenn F. Hill; uncle, Anthony Flynn and also her best friend and love, Aaron J. May. Chelsie leaves behind her parents, Todd and Vicky Flynn; grandparents, Jim and Delsie Merritt and Howard and Brenda Flynn; brother, Jonathan (Taylor) Hill; God parents, Arlene King, Kelly Cummings, Ed Cummings; a whole slew of aunts, uncles and cousins and her dog, Zack. Chelsie loved all animals. They were her passion.
Family will receive friends 5 PM until 7 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7 PM. Rev. Donnie Cash officiating. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Berry Funeral Home and will proceed in procession to Meridian Cemetery at 11:40 AM for a 12 Noon Interment Service. Pallbearers will be TJ Smith, JR Day, Tristian Flynn, Andy Sims, Kevin Graves, Daniel Lovelace. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920 www.berryfuneralhome.com