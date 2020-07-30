1/1
Cherrie Lee Stevens
Cherrie Lee Stevens

Knoxville - Cherrie Lee Stevens, (nee Wright), died peacefully at home with family present on Sunday, June 19th, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Edward Wright; mother Faye Catherine Wright (nee Lineberger), sister Eddie Faye Baker (nee Wright), nephews, Jerry Baker and Mike Stevens, brothers-in-law Wilbur Vaughn Stevens and Clarence Samuel Davis, Sr. and sister-in-law Marilyn Stevens (nee Schrader). Cherrie is survived by her husband, Bennie Stevens, son Bill Stevens, daughter-in-law Ginger Stevens, Sister-in-Law Marijane Davis, two nieces, two nephews, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several great-nieces and nephews as well as several great-great nieces and nephews.

Cherrie was a longtime member of Fountain City Presbyterian Church. The family will hold a memorial service on the lawn in front of the Fountain City Presebyterian Church Chapel on Saturday, August 1st at 9:00am with Pastor Andy Morgan officiating. Due to Covid-19, all restrictions are to be followed and attendees are encouraged to provide their own seating as none will be provided by the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude Hospital for Children are greatly appreciated.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
09:00 AM
lawn in front of the Fountain City Presebyterian Church Chapel
