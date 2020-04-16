|
|
Cherrie Leona Tipton-Blair
Knoxville - Cherrie Leona Dixon Tipton-Blair, age 80, passed away on April 15, 2020 peacefully at home. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mamaw, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed. Cherrie was a hard-working and kind person who always took care of her family and friends no matter what. They never doubted her love and dedication to them. She also loved working in her flower garden and she could sew anything. Cherrie was so proud of her family and gave all she had to them.
Cherrie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Fred Tipton; son, Phillip Edward Tipton and brother, Conley Dixon. She is survived by her devoted sons, James Freeman Tipton, Steven Joseph (Carol) Tipton; grandchildren, Eddie, Jackie, Joe, Eric, Arlicia; several great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Dixon; sister, Juanita Crain; special nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends.
The family wants to invite you to join them online at the Berry Highland South Facebook page on Sunday, April 19th at 2:00pm for the livestream of her Private Funeral Service. Open Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, April 18th from 11:00am-4:00pm and Sunday from 9:00am-12:00pm. A Private Interment Service will be held at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020