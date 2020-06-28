Cheryl Hatmaker
Cheryl Hatmaker

Knoxville - age 75, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Cheryl was a member of John Sevier Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Margie Owens; and son, Timothy Hatmaker. Cheryl worked at Carrier Corp. for over twenty years, then on to Aquachem. She loved her family above all, the lake, crappie fishing and all the village friends and Po-Ke-No card game friends. Survived by loving Husband, Kyle Hatmaker; Children, Toby (Mary) Hatmaker and Michelle (Todd) Humphries; Sisters, Linda (Kyle) Loveday and Joan (Bud) McCoig; Grandchildren, Shawn (Paulina), Nicole, and Bailee Hatmaker, Sadie Humphries and Dylan (Kristin) Johnson; Great-Grandchildren, Hagen Johnson and Titus Hatmaker. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet on Thursday at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM graveside service at Eastview Cemetery with Pastor Shawn Hatmaker officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eastview Cemetery (meet at 10:45 AM)
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
