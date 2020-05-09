Services
Cheryl Jean Kripas


1957 - 2020
Cheryl Jean Kripas Obituary
Cheryl Jean Kripas

Knoxville - Cheryl Jean Kripas, 62, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Charles Re and Laura J. (Dennison) Wiseman. She is survived by her husband, Earl of 40 years, daughter, Jeanette (Jonathon) Weaver, son, William "Bill" Kripas, and grandchildren, Helina and Noah Weaver; and brother Edward (June) Re and step brother, Richard Wiseman (Doug); along with several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Laura (Gerald - "Shorty") Wiseman, father and stepmother, Charles (Gerry) Re. Cheryl was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Mimi), aunt (CiCi), cousin, and friend to all who knew her. We would always say she never met a stranger. She was an inspiration and bright light to us all in the way she loved and cared for people. If she could leave us with any words of wisdom and remembrance it would be, do not worry so much about the small things, remember to dance and have fun, never take family and friends for granted, and the secret to happiness is through love. Private services will be held on Tuesday, May 12th with live streaming beginning at 10:00 am through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Burial will be in Somerford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Covenant Hospice:

Fort Sanders Foundation

280 Fort Sanders West BLVD STE 202

Knoxville, TN 37922-9940

Her memorial video, online expressions of sympathy, and memorial celebration may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020
