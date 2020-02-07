Services
Cheryl Lynn Baker Carney

Cheryl Lynn Baker Carney

Umatilla, Florida -

Cheryl Lynn Baker Carney, age 59, formally of Knoxville passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2020 in Umatilla, Florida. She was preceded in death by her father John Almer Baker. Survivors include her son Anthony Rickman; mother Doris Baker; grandson Cadin Rickman and brother John Raymond Baker. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00pm in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City with a service following at 7:00 pm with Greg Bostic and Voncell Whitsell, officiating. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
