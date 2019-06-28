|
|
Cheryl Miles
Seymour - Cheryl (Sherry) Miles, age 63 of Seymour, passed away on June 27, 2019. She was born in Bradford, PA. Cheryl graduated from Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA and Washington School for Secretaries in Washington DC. She was employed by ADS Phoenix and was previously employed by Lowe's in South Knoxville as a cashier. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Loretta Zickefoose; brother, Steven Zickefoose; brother in-law, Jack Miles. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Danny Miles; son, Daniel (Karen) Miles of Hermitage, TN ; daughters, Jennifer Story of Seymour, TN and Tiffany Miles of Alcoa, TN; granddaughters, Lillyanna Grace Story and Jackson Thompson Miles; brother, Doug (Stacey) Zickefoose of Thurmont, MD a host of extended family. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 29th from 6-8 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Chris Smelcer officiating. Family and friends will meet Sunday, June 30th at 12:45 PM at Berry Highland South Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sevier County Humane Society, P.O. Box 976, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868. "An Angel Among Us" Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 28 to June 29, 2019