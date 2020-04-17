|
Cheryl Rebecca Conner
Loudon - Cheryl Rebecca Conner, 63, of Loudon went home to be with her Heavenly Father on April 14, 2020. Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Oran. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Diana Conner along with her newborn grandson born on April 13, 2020, Nash Paul; mother, Faye Oran; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Gail Oran; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and Jeff Kelley, Kim and Chuck Hughes, Letha and Bob Johnson; nieces and nephews: Bobby, Jeremy, Greta, Kody, Heather, Rachel, CJ and Mike along with a host of great nieces and great nephews. Sherry retired from Highland Park Elementary School after 30 years of service. She loved teaching and she loved each of her students. She took great pride in teaching each class the right/fun things of science, but showing them the greatness of God's love and grace thru her actions and dedication to God, family and work. Sherry loved her work, but her first love was for God, and she loved spreading the gospel to anyone she came in contact with. She was an amazing daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Sherry was a charter member of Bethany Baptist Church. The family would like to send out a very special thank you to Dr. V. and Dr. George and all of the nurses and staff at Fort Loudoun Hospital for their care and kindness to our family during this time. May God bless each and everyone for their thoughts, prayers and acts of kindness. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020