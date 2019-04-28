Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Cheryl Williams Treece


1956 - 2019
Cheryl Williams Treece Obituary
Cheryl Williams Treece

Knoxville, TN

Cheryl Williams Treece age 62 of Knoxville passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Preceded in death by parents: Benjamin and Ellen Williams, Husband of 20 years; Winfred Treece, sister; Carolyn McNair, Niece; Anna Thomas and great granddaughter; Aubrianna Neal. Survivors; son, Oscar (Michelle) Jackson; Daughter, Shantale McWilson, special friend; Chris Russell, best friend; Mrs. Charlotte, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00- p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a 6:00 p.m. Celebration of Life service, Rev. Mike Segers officiating. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
