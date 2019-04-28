|
|
Cheryl Williams Treece
Knoxville, TN
Cheryl Williams Treece age 62 of Knoxville passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Preceded in death by parents: Benjamin and Ellen Williams, Husband of 20 years; Winfred Treece, sister; Carolyn McNair, Niece; Anna Thomas and great granddaughter; Aubrianna Neal. Survivors; son, Oscar (Michelle) Jackson; Daughter, Shantale McWilson, special friend; Chris Russell, best friend; Mrs. Charlotte, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00- p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a 6:00 p.m. Celebration of Life service, Rev. Mike Segers officiating. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019