Chester Franklin Holmes
Knoxville, TN
Chester Holmes, age 86 of Knoxville, Tennessee went home to be the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He owned Big Orange Express and Courier Service for 50 years and was an avid private pilot. Chester is preceded in death by his parents; John and Laura Holmes; siblings, George and James Holmes and Martha Pauline Long. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Verma Vernettie Sweat Holmes; sons Chester Jr. and wife Janet, John Holmes and Laura, Jeff and wife Kristy and grandchildren, Alex and Annabelle Holmes. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a funeral to follow in the Berry Funeral Home Chapel, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. Family and friends will meet at Berry Funeral Home at 10:30am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike for an 11:00am Interment Officiated by Rev. Arthur Pedigo. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019