Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Franklin Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Chester Franklin Holmes Obituary
Chester Franklin Holmes

Knoxville, TN

Chester Holmes, age 86 of Knoxville, Tennessee went home to be the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He owned Big Orange Express and Courier Service for 50 years and was an avid private pilot. Chester is preceded in death by his parents; John and Laura Holmes; siblings, George and James Holmes and Martha Pauline Long. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Verma Vernettie Sweat Holmes; sons Chester Jr. and wife Janet, John Holmes and Laura, Jeff and wife Kristy and grandchildren, Alex and Annabelle Holmes. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a funeral to follow in the Berry Funeral Home Chapel, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. Family and friends will meet at Berry Funeral Home at 10:30am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike for an 11:00am Interment Officiated by Rev. Arthur Pedigo. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now