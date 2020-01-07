|
|
Chief Pat Edward Cureton
Seymour - Chief Pat Edward Cureton, age 82 of Seymour, TN, formerly of Knoxville, TN, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Chief Cureton retired from the City of Knoxville Fire Department after 40 years of service. He was the Director of Emergency Services for the 1982 Worlds Fair in Knoxville, TN and the 1984 Worlds Fair in New Orleans, LA. He was a Wing Commander in the United States Air Force Reserves.
Preceded in death by his daughter Patricia L. Dyer. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Joline K. Cureton, daughter Diana L. Cureton (Candie Fox), grandsons Zachary A. Crass (Whitney) and Alex Dyer, great-granddaughter Eliza Crass, son-in-law Scott Dyer, brother Bruce Cureton, sister Linda Wynn (Butch).
Family and friends will gather at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Dr., Knoxville, Tennessee, 37918 Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:45pm to 3:45pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00pm. Services by Foster Arnett, Rev. Gibbs Hammond, Rev. Paul Trumpore, City of Knoxville Fire Department Honor Guard. There will be a private scattering of cremains, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission of Hope or the . Friends may visit www.berrylynnhurst.com for more information.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020