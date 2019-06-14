Chloe A. Harrington



Knoxville - Chloe A. Harrington, age 102 of Knoxville, TN died 12 June 2019 just six days prior to her 103rd birthday. Widow of T. R. Harrington Jr., and daughter of Charles and Zona Ault. Survivors: - Sons Charles (Kathy), Jim (Sue), Rick and Tom, grandchildren - David (Debbie), Suzanne Tolbert (Carl), Amy Bible (Allan), Taylor Ross and Chelsea, great grandchildren - Chris and Noah Harrington, Charley Rose and Della Bible and Kyle and Jay Tolbert (Conley) and great - great grandson Carter Harrington.



Chloe was an avid reader, seamstress, artist and crocheter, long time member of Fountain City United Methodist Church, co-founder of Fountain City Art Center, recipient of the Central High School Wall of Fame award and her painting "Stately Splendor" was chosen by the Dogwood Arts Festival to be the official print for their 1989 event.



Services will be at 2:30 PM 15 June at Fountain City United Methodist Church with the receiving of friends afterwards in Wesley Hall. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the choir fund of Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Avenue, Knoxville 37918 or to Fountain City Art Center, 211 Hotel Avenue, Knoxville 37918.



The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the dedicated staff of U.T. Hospital Hospice and to special caregiver Lisa Gastuch.







Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel