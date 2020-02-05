|
Chris Crippen
Knoxville - Chris A. Crippen, age 56, of Knoxville, TN passed away on February 4, 2020. He was greeted in Heaven by the Lord and his parents, J.D. Crippen and Bernice Craig Crippen and dog, Peppi. He was born October 7, 1963, and graduated from Powell High School in 1982. Chris is survived by 5 siblings and their spouses. Brothers: Jay N. Crippen and Sandy Crippen and Dr. Steven C. Crippen and Beverly Crippen; Sisters: Joyce C. Day and Wayne Day, Valerie C. French and Carolyn C. Tallent and David M. Tallent; nephews: Jason Crippen, Scott Tallent and Jamie Day; nieces: Brandi Day, Whitney Tallent Wilson and Brittany French Miller; great nephews: Spencer Wilson, Wesley Wilson and Jackson Miller; great nieces: Ada Jones and Keenlan Day, and many loyal friends. Special thanks to the following: Knoxville Academy of Medicine (KAPA), especially Scarlette Walker; also to UT Hospice Services, Beth Baldwin, Jordan Duly and Jordan Massey and to the wonderful nurses and CNAs and Rhonda, who took care of his clothes at Westmoreland Health and Services who have all been so good to Chris, and Mary FaithSadiku at Knoxville Medical Group. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. Graveside Service will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Tony Brewer, officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at Mynatt Funeral Home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Stan Hackworth, Todd Daniel, Mike Corum, Bubby Wyrick, Pat Wyrick and Lance Leeper; honorary pallbearers: Brad Cry and Brad Froning. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knoxville Academy of Medicine, Faith N Friends Horse Rescue and Sanctuary or Glenwood Baptist Church. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences to the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020