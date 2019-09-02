|
Chris (Chester) Keith Webb
Knoxville - Chris (Chester) Keith Webb, age 66 of Knoxville peacefully passed away on the morning of August 31, 2019, at Parkwest Hospital. Chris was born in Townsend, Tennessee on July 1, 1953. Chris was an avid collector of coins and coin supplies. Because he pursued his dreams, his business, Clinton Coins, never felt like a job but instead like a dream come true. In Chris's free time, he enjoyed going on weekend getaways and spending time with his wife of 26 years, Terrie. Chris was just like a big ol' teddy bear. Even in his 60's, he was never afraid to let his inner child shine. He adored his cat, Clinton and loved playing with him and feeding him treats. Chris's warm presence and contagious smile was a pleasure to all who knew him. Chris is survived by his wife, Terrie Webb, his stepdaughters, Sandra Kreceman and Tina Johnson, his sister, Marilyn Spalty and brother-in-law David Spalty of Rochester, New York, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat, Clinton. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mable Webb, his father, Ralph Webb, his sister, Dorothy Vollanger, his two baby brothers, David and Charles, and cherished cats, Gizmo and Weasley. Graveside services will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Townsend, TN on Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00 am. A public celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 6th at 3:00 pm at Karns Community Club Center, 7708 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, TN 37931. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chris's life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations for funeral expenses at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service in Maryville, TN. Arrangements provided by Smith Funeral & Cremation, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremtation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 2, 2019