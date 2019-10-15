|
Chris McClain
Knoxville - Chris McClain, age 41, of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was a member of Westside Community Church of God. Chris was very involved in community service helping the homeless and very supportive in prison ministry. He was a very talented and charismatic musician and loved by everyone he met. Chris worked at Dealer's Warehouse as a custom door designer and millwright. Chris left this world far too quickly and will be missed more than words can say. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry McClain; grandmothers, Sylvia McClain and Rena Shores. He is survived by his mother, Reta Cord, step-father, Hank Cord; brothers Casey McClain and Kelly McClain; nephew, Jayden McClain; niece, Shai McClain, and close friends Anna Waychoff, and Emily Skelton, aunts Alice Solis, Delores Raby, and Shirley Shores, Wilma Moose; uncles, Terry Shores and Mickey McClain. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019