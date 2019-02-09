Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
Chris Stewart
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Anderson Memorial Gardens
Chris Stewart Obituary
Chris Stewart

Oliver Springs, TN

Chris "Tow Mater" Stewart, age 45 of Oliver Springs passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

He was born on April 17, 1973 in Oak Ridge. He was a Clinton High School graduate and worked as a tow truck driver. He was a VFL and enjoyed watching the UT Vols and NASCAR but most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Papaw, Louis Phillips and brother, Jonathan Lee Tidwell.

Survivors include his parents, Janet and Lacy Hyde, Daniel and Kathy Stewart; children, Bret Stewart, Tayler Stewart and husband Martin; grandchildren, Lili and Bella Stewart; siblings, Trey Tidwell, Nikki Tidwell, Amanda Hyde, John Stewart and Brandon Stewart; girlfriend, Paige Yawberry; special nephew, Justin Tidwell; special friends, Chuck, Rhonda and Kevin, Lee and David, Eddie, Luis; and many other special friends and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

The family invites everyone to wear Tennessee Orange to the services.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Stewart family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019
