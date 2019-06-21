|
|
Chris "The Law" Watson
Knoxville - Chris "The Law" Watson born May 4, 1956 in Daytona Beach, FL., lived his life to the fullest and was taken suddenly June 15, 2019 in an automobile accident while driving his beloved Mustang convertible. While a painter in Oak Ridge for 20 plus years, he belonged to the United Brother of Carpenters, and a member of The United Steel Workers. "The Law" lived his life on his terms and enjoyed playing pool, pranks, cards, making big stories bigger, and "Chargin' people for lessons". "The Law" proceeded in death by his parents Andrew and Ruth Watson, survived by his companion Nancy Tilley, Daughter Ashley Miller, her husband Chris Miller, granddaughter and reason for waking Paisley Miller, step son Daniel Jaynes, former wife Terri Watson, and "The Boys". It's difficult to write a short summary of the man with so many stories so "The Law" will be cremated, and the celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
When I get to heaven, I'm gonna shake God's hand Thank him for more blessings than one man can stand - John Prine
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 21, 2019