Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Venue at Lenoir City
7690 Creekwood Park Blvd.
Lenoir City, TN
1956 - 2019
Lenoir City - Chris "The Law" Watson was born on May 4, 1956 in Daytona Beach, Florida, lived his life to the fullest and was taken suddenly June 15, 2019 in an automobile accident while driving his beloved Mustang convertible. While a painter in Oak Ridge for 20 plus years, he belonged to the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and a member of The United Steel Workers. "The Law" lived his life on his terms and enjoyed playing pool, pranks, cards, making big stories bigger, and "Chargin' people for lessons". "The Law" was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ruth Watson. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Chris Miller; granddaughter, Paisley Miller; companion, Nancy Tilley; step-son, Daniel Jaynes; former wife, Terri Watson; and "The Boys". A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at The Venue at Lenoir City, 7690 Creekwood Park Blvd., Lenoir City, TN 37772. It's difficult to write a short summary of the man with so many stories. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019
