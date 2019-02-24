|
Christene Bowling Stringfield
Knoxville, TN
Christene Bowling Stringfield, age 87, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2019. From her birth on March 5, 1932 on a farm in Anderson County to her death, she was a quiet and intelligent person with a quick wit who was well-read and loved crosswords and bridge. After graduation from Norris High School she started work in the transportation business for 48 years and was involved in all the aspects of office work at Mason Dixon Freight Lines, and other transportation companies. She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi and the Professional Business Women's Society, and she was involved with real estate management as well. During this time she also learned how to fly a small engine airplane and flew solo which was a lifelong dream. Then, she worked with Anderson County Schools as a substitute teacher and enjoyed the many students, staff, and teachers with whom she worked.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles L. Stringfield, daughter, Sara S. LeSueur (James E. (Eddie) LeSueur, Jr.), grandchildren, Chase S. Swann (Katie), and their sons, Jack and Ollie; granddaughter, Christina Brandon (Josh) and their daughters, Sara Bell and Mattie Brandon. There are many cousins, nieces, and nephews she loved and shared wonderful memories. Her dearest cousin, Margaret Weaver of Clinton; special sisters-in-law, Betty Erb of Nashville, and Connie Kendall (Dennis) of Dayton, TN., and her dear friend and former co-worker, Elizabeth Rochelle, of Knoxville, TN were always the closest of friends.
Her favorite quote when leaving was, "Toodle-loo! I love you!"
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Irene Bowling of Clinton, TN., sister, Carolyn Bowling of Clinton, TN, brothers R.L. Bowling of FL, Kermit Bowling of Nashville, TN., Glen W. Bowling (Ann) of Tazewell, TN., and dear cousin, Gene G. Garner, of Alcoa, TN. A Celebration of Life will be announced.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Nurse Chrissy Brandon, granddaughter, and to Avalon Hospice nurses, Wendy, Moe, and Cheryl, and Kathleen, Social Service, and to Best Home Care nurse, Angela, for all their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 610 Bethel Road, Clinton, TN 37716.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019