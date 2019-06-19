Services
New Covenant Presbyterian Chr
5520 Ball Camp Pike
Knoxville, TN 37921
Christene Bowling Stringfield

Knoxville - Gone, but never forgotten. Christene Bowling Stringfield, age 87, born in Anderson County on March 5, 1932, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2019. Join our family as we come together to celebrate her life at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 5520 Ball Camp Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 2 to 5 PM. In lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to Restore Life, USA, 311 Cherokee Park Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Restore Life is a nonprofit organization who works with researchers to find cures and better treatments for cancer, ALS, Alzheimer's and to study and better understand psychiatric disorders. For further information call 1 (423) 631-0067.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 19 to June 21, 2019
