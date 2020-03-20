Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Resources
Christene Merritt

Christene Merritt Obituary
Christene Merritt

Maynardville - Christene Merritt-age 76 of Maynardville passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. Preceded in death by parents, Fred E. and Imogene Sands Nicley; granddaughter, Alicia Rutherford; son, Terry Lynch.

Survivors: daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Glenn Russell; grandchild, Christina Kiser; great-grandchildren, Bradley Rutherford, Angellica Ackermann, Jessie Kiser, Tyler Lister, Rebecca Lister; great-great-grandchildren, Alyanna Fellows, Oakleigh Rutherford.

At the request of Christene, cremation is planned and there will be no services. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
