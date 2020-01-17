Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
More Obituaries for Christine Piscatelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine A. Piscatelli

Christine A. Piscatelli Obituary
Christine A. Piscatelli

Knoxville - Christine A. Piscatelli, age 56, passed away on January 13, 2020 after a long fought illness. Christine was a self-determined, strong willed single mother of two. She earned her bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks and then furthered her education with a master's degree in Adult Education from Tusculum College in Knoxville, TN. Christine worked with the Knoxville Police Department for 10 years where she was often called on for her "people skills". She retired from the department as a decorated officer. Christine's dedication to family and generosity to all was undeniable. She loved animals and fostered and rescued many dogs and cats over the years. Christine is survived by her son Dustin Goldsby, his wife, Kristin, daughter Desarae Goldsby, and her grandchildren Connor, Samantha, and Phoebe. Also surviving are brothers John Piscatelli, Louis Piscatelli, Walter Pinkham, Tom Pinkham, and Lewis Pinkham as well as sisters Nancy Piscatelli Mayfield, Terry Pinkham Hamill, and Wanita Richards. She also leaves numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends in the community. Christine is well loved and will be dearly missed. The family we be having a receiving of friends and celebration of life on Wednesday, January 22 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
