Christine Anne Glasser Obituary
Christine Anne Glasser

Knoxville - Christine Anne Glasser, 77, a resident of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She enjoyed traveling to Florida.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents Harry Glasser, Christine Newport and her stepfather Virgil Newport and a sister in law Janalene Glasser.

Christine is survived by her only child Lori Johnson of Fl, 2 brothers Merle Glasser of TX, William Glasser of Pa, 3 grandchildren April Moran, Tiffany Johnson, and John Johnson. 5 great-grandchildren, several nieces & nephews.

There will be no funeral. Companion Funeral Home of Athens has charge of these arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
