Christine Franklin
Christine Franklin

Pigeon Forge - Christine Franklin, Pigeon Forge, passed away on August 1, 2020.

Christine's wit and charm will be enjoyed by the angels in heaven as those that she loved so well will hold dear the memories of her gentle teasing, good cheer despite lifelong illnesses, and her random gifts from QVC.

Christine is waiting in heaven for her lifelong love, Boyd Franklin, who was her devoted husband of 59 years.

Christine has been reunited in heaven with her son, Randy Franklin, who passed away in 2014 as well as her mother Irene, her father Wallace and her Brother Gene.

Christine was blessed in this life by a special bond with her sister Charlotte (Don) who was always there when Christine needed a sister the most.

Christine will be dearly missed by:

Son Darrell Franklin and wife Nancy Carter.

Grandchildren Jameson Franklin /Fiancé Gabriella Groves, and Alyssa Franklin along with their mother, Denise Franklin.

Sister-in-law, Carolyn.

Special Sister Charlotte Shultz (Don), brother John Henderson (Linda), and nieces/nephews loved by their aunt. Countless extended family and friends all experienced the beauty of her life and contributed to it.

Although family members will not be present due to COVID 19 concerns, there will be a walk-through viewing at Atchley's Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5th from 11AM to 1 PM for those who want to pay their respects in person. The family encourages everyone who is family who feels unsafe to attend the family only service due to health reasons not to come but to visit the Atchley Funeral Home, YouTube or Facebook page to watch along via Live Stream. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley's Smokey Mountain Chapel
220 Emert St
Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
(865) 453-5836
