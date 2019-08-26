Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Haven Hill Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Giles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Giles


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Giles Obituary
Christine Giles

Madisonville - Christine Owens Giles, age 81, of Madisonville, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born in Sweetwater, TN on October 30, 1937. Christine graduated from Sweetwater High School, obtained her RN degree from Cleveland State College, and attended the University of Tennessee School of Anesthesiology becoming a certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. A long-time employee of Sweetwater Hospital Association and American Anesthesia Associates of Tennessee. Former member of Tennessee Nurses Association and American Anesthesia Nurses Association. Served for many years on the Sweetwater Hospital Home Health Advisory Board. Member of First United Methodist Church, Madisonville.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband Bobby D. Giles and parents Joe and Carrie Lee Owens.

She is survived by her Sister Judith O. Cardin of Colorado; Brother Ronald D. Owens of Washington; Sisters-in-law Jane Giles, Mary Giles Ritchie, and Martha Giles of Tennessee; Brothers-in-law Robert Ritchie of Tennessee, Philip Cardin of Colorado and James E. Giles of Tennessee; Goddaughter and family: Heather Allen Webb and family; extended family include many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Keith Knight officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 157, Madisonville, Tennessee 37354. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now