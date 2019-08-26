|
|
Christine Giles
Madisonville - Christine Owens Giles, age 81, of Madisonville, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born in Sweetwater, TN on October 30, 1937. Christine graduated from Sweetwater High School, obtained her RN degree from Cleveland State College, and attended the University of Tennessee School of Anesthesiology becoming a certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. A long-time employee of Sweetwater Hospital Association and American Anesthesia Associates of Tennessee. Former member of Tennessee Nurses Association and American Anesthesia Nurses Association. Served for many years on the Sweetwater Hospital Home Health Advisory Board. Member of First United Methodist Church, Madisonville.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband Bobby D. Giles and parents Joe and Carrie Lee Owens.
She is survived by her Sister Judith O. Cardin of Colorado; Brother Ronald D. Owens of Washington; Sisters-in-law Jane Giles, Mary Giles Ritchie, and Martha Giles of Tennessee; Brothers-in-law Robert Ritchie of Tennessee, Philip Cardin of Colorado and James E. Giles of Tennessee; Goddaughter and family: Heather Allen Webb and family; extended family include many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Keith Knight officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 157, Madisonville, Tennessee 37354. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019