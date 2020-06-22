Christine Lee Elliott Gibbs
Knoxville - Christine Lee Elliott Gibbs, age 94, died June 19, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. She was a wonderful, loving mother, homemaker, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Christine was raised in Corbin, Kentucky, by her father and grandparents after her mother died when Christine was seven years old. Christine married her high school sweetheart, Willis Gibbs, in 1943. Over the course of their 77 year marriage, they raised three sons and two daughters in Knoxville. They also welcomed six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren into their family. Christine was the ultimate mother and homemaker. Her life revolved around her family and we are forever grateful for her work and sacrifices for us. Although Christine was born and raised in Kentucky, she was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan. Christine is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Elliott and Mary Elizabeth Powell Elliott; husband, Willis E. Gibbs; brother, Thomas Elliott; sister, Phyllis Elliott Trammel and daughter-in-law Carla Jo Crabtree Gibbs. Survived by sister, Jimmie Rose Garrett and husband Jack; brother, Gary Kay Elliott and wife Teresa; children, Jerry Gibbs and wife Lindee, David Gibbs and wife Ramona, Cindy Gibbs Rooks and husband Bill, Lissa Gibbs, Mark Gibbs; grandchildren, Dena Gibbs, Kristin Gibbs, Randy Gibbs and wife Michelle, Lisa Gibbs Brummett and husband Brad, Erin Rooks Baber and husband Abe, Crittenden Gibbs and wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, D.J. Gibbs, Graham Baber, Everett Baber, Carson Hainje, Malone Gibbs, Cager Gibbs and River Thomas Gibbs. The family will hold a private service at Berry Funeral Home with pastor Tom King officiating and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for interment. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.